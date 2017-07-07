Bradley Lowery, who touched the hearts of millions across the country during his battle neuroblastoma, has died.
Sports fans, in particular were moved by Bradley’s story and the six-year-old struck up a strong relationship with England striker Jermain Defoe.
Here are some of the tributes pouring in from the football family and the wider world of sport:
Loading article content
My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his… https://t.co/AowNwemgh3
— Bradley Lowery (@Bradleysfight) July 7, 2017
The thoughts of all at #SAFC are with the Lowery family following this afternoon's sad news.#OneBradleyLowery ????
➡️https://t.co/EtrhMlpbqt pic.twitter.com/MeYOey4d3v
— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 7, 2017
There's only one Bradley Lowery. pic.twitter.com/dzW6mB9lAN
— England (@England) July 7, 2017
The thoughts of everyone at #afcb are with the Lowery family and their friends at this difficult time.#OneBradleyLowery ❤???? pic.twitter.com/5wnHn5mCRX
— AFC Bournemouth ???? (@afcbournemouth) July 7, 2017
Thinking of you champ! ????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/a0n8gS0SZ5
— Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) July 7, 2017
Your bravery and strength was a true inspiration to us all. Rest in peace, Bradley. ???? pic.twitter.com/Y2tZDXvB3T
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 7, 2017
Terribly sad to hear that little Bradley Lowery has passed away. A warrior and an inspiration to the end. RIP Bradley.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2017
Me and Brook are heartbroken????We love you little man, we will never ever forget you, a family friend & our hero????@Bradleysfight pic.twitter.com/t4DngOCTTc
— Brooklyn Our Hero (@brooklynourhero) July 7, 2017
???? goodnight GODBLESS Bradley ???? https://t.co/N0hEdCprDU
— Peter Reid (@reid6peter) July 7, 2017
RIP Bradley. The thoughts of MFC are with you all. https://t.co/r4PQwYjAD5
— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 7, 2017
Rest in peace, Bradley.
You were an inspiration to us all ???? https://t.co/hhGr3D0Jk2
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 7, 2017
You inspired us all with your bravery. Rest in peace, Bradley Lowery. pic.twitter.com/KOkoQlSZd3
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 7, 2017
RIP Bradley. An inspirational boy – we’re all thinking of you here at Manchester United.
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 7, 2017
All at Chelsea are deeply saddened to learn of Bradley Lowery's passing. He touched all of us with his bravery and winning smile. pic.twitter.com/aZneoHlFBf
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 7, 2017
Bradley was an inspiration to everyone. Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time. May he rest in peace.
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 7, 2017
💙❤️ | Everyone at Everton Football Club was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bradley Lowery: https://t.co/rrCX5Nv8Gk pic.twitter.com/E9h6BJqQ7f
— Everton (@Everton) July 7, 2017
We are sad to hear of the passing of Bradley Lowery, whose bravery touched the hearts of football fans around the world.#OneBradleyLowery pic.twitter.com/ACGP8oGUGT
— Premier League (@premierleague) July 7, 2017
Rest in peace Bradley Lowery, such an inspiration to us all ❤️💙 #theresonlyone https://t.co/ONJGyYuUIB
— Jordan Pickford (@JPickford1) July 7, 2017
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.