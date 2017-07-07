Headline fare reductions of £250 on short air services in Scotland inevitably arouse attention, until the true implication of such action in small, seasonal markets of services that are vital to securing year round connectivity, economic development and social cohesion are fully understood.

But the long term implications for the viability and sustainability of Scotland’s vital air links will be not be helped by such short term opportunism.

In a Press Release of June the 8th 2017, FlyBe announced a £20 million loss for the latest financial year. That followed the departure of two senior Directors, CEO and Financial, in the last 12 months.

Read more: £50 tickets after price war on Scottish islands flights

It also referred to the airline “struggling with a glut of aircraft and fierce competition on fares”.

Against such financial challenges, FlyBe is now floundering, looking for captive markets to exploit its excess capacity potentially through predatory pricing in an attempt to stem losses and ingratiate shareholders who have seen substantial losses of capital value with shares now valued at £0.35p compared with a £2.95 launch price.

They see Scotland as just such a short term target, but only committing to a 12 month trial.

Although FlyBe has operated extensively in Scotland for a number of years, including through Franchise arrangements with Loganair, it does not seem to have learned the basic economic reality of operating in small, if vital, seasonal markets.

Read more: £50 tickets after price war on Scottish islands flights

Its smallest owned aircraft is the circa 78 seat Dash 8 – 400 series aircraft. That is more than twice the capacity of the mainstay of the Loganair fleet the SF340 which is better suited to the markets concerned.

Scotland needs guaranteed networks with frequent services optimised to schedules meeting both the point to point and connecting requirements of passengers. Loganair has understood that basic principle well for over 40 years. Flybe is still learning, but could prejudice Scotland’s air links and the positive impact and viability of the Scottish Executive innovative Air Discount Scheme and some Public service Obligations operations in so doing.

The Scottish Executive, particularly those responsible for monitoring and supporting air services, should look closely at the situation and not let apparently attractive headlines on cheap and often restricted availability fares, distort the long term economic needs of the country.

Read more: £50 tickets after price war on Scottish islands flights

The consequences of not doing so will be short term gain for long term pain and loss of connectivity and opportunity for Scotland.

Laurie Price is a former government aviation adviser and ex chief aviation strategist for global consultants Mott MacDonald