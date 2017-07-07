Popular chain Handmade Burger Co has collapsed into administration as the restaurant industry continues to face tough trading conditions.
Administrators from Leonard Curtis Recovery made the announcement today by issuing a statement on its website.
It said: “Regrettably, 9 of the 29 restaurants were closed on appointment.
“The remaining restaurants continue to trade as normal under the Joint Administrators’ control and they hope to find a solution which will enable as many jobs as possible to be preserved.”
There are currently three Handmade Burger Co restaurants in Glasgow - St. Vincent Street in the city centre, intu Braehead, and Silverburn Shopping Centre - with another in East Kilbride.
The Glasgow City Centre branch of the restaurant chain
There is also one in Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal and another in Aberdeen’s Union Square.
Leonard Curtis Recovery also said it would seek approval from creditors to pursue a company voluntary arrangement, which was “considered the best outcome for all creditors”.
If this cannot be achieved, the group said would be seeking a buyer for the chain
The Handmade Burger Co website has not been accessible throughout the day.
The announcement comes just months after it was reported how celebrity chef Jamie Oliver announced the closure of six Jamie’s Italian restaurants, citing a combination of rising Brexit cost pressures and tough trading.
The closures impacted around 120 staff, although the company placed as many as possible into other parts of Oliver’s restaurant empire.
Restaurants in Aberdeen, Cheltenham, Exeter, Ludgate, Richmond (both in London) and Tunbridge Wells were the ones to be hit.
