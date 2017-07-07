Odds on Donald Trump attending the men's final at Wimbledon have been slashed after a flurry of bets.
Betting firm Coral initially offered 33-1 on the US president making his way to the tennis tournament, but are now quoting 8-1 after taking more than 20 bets in two hours on Friday afternoon.
It is the first time they have taken a bet on a US president attending a final at SW19.
Loading article content
Video: Trump predicts 'very positive things' as he meets Putin at G20 summit
A spokesman for Coral said: "Normally with such gambles, it is a case of somebody knowing more than we do.
"We will monitor it very closely and if the pattern continues we may have to suspend betting."
Mr Trump is now rated more likely to attend the final than Theresa May - Coral has odds of 10-1 on the Prime Minister watching live from Centre Court.
Footballer David Beckham stands at 1-4, Benedict Cumberbatch on evens, Bradley Cooper at 2-1, and Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at 3-1.
Video: Trump predicts 'very positive things' as he meets Putin at G20 summit
If Mr Trump was to make it to the men's final, Coral is offering the shortest odds on a showdown between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
The last time the Swiss and the Spaniard faced each other in a Wimbledon final was in 2008.
Nadal won the five-setter in four hours and 48 minutes in a match widely considered one of the best in the history of tennis.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.