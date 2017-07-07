A convicted Scottish paedophile accused of molesting two girls in a Bulgarian hotel has been remanded in custody.
Philip Robertson, 59, was told he would have to stay behind bars after a court in the provincial city of Burgas heard he was on the UK sex offenders' register.
Mr Robertson allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old from Denmark and an eleven-year-old from Sweden in two separate incidents in a hotel lift.
The man, who was described as divorced in court, was understood to have been holidaying in the Majestic Hotel in the Sunny Beach resort with his girlfriend. The offences were allegedly recorded on CCTV. He denies the allegations.
Mr Robertson was put on the sex offenders' register and sentenced to community service in 2010 for a series of sex offences against girls as young as nine at schools between 2008 and 2009.
