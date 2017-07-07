An online T-shirt printing firm has been heavily criticised for selling baby clothes displaying pro-Protestant and loyalist messages.

We Are Tee People (WATP) which is based in Portadown, Northern Ireland, has created a line of clothes in the run up to Orangemen’s Day on July 12.

In a post shared onto its page last week, WATP said: “Attention Mini Loyalists.

“Get ready for the parades with our range of Kids 12th July tees.”

The group highlighted how the clothes are available for newborns up to children aged 12 with girls’ tees available in purple glitter vinyl “for that sparkle look.”

One of the images shows a top saying “Proud To Be A Baby Prod” alongside an image of a baby holding a Union Jack flag with “No Surrender, Remember 1690” written on it.

Another post from today reads: “Keep the little loyal babies clean this holiday season with our personalised bibs.”

“Following In My Daddy’s Footsteps,” reads another T-shirt being sold along with: “My First Twelfth” with an image of a baby’s soother.

Glasgow-based anti-sectarian charity Nil by Mouth said it’s “a pathetic way” for people to dress their children.

A spokesperson added: “'If you are proud of your religion, then take your child to church. These bigoted items of clothing demean the faith and are a pathetic way to make a few pounds.

“It can’t be stressed how moronic they are,” reports MailOnline.

A spokeswoman for WATP, however, described the clothes as “harmless fun” and insisted there is “no reason for anyone to make a derogatory comment about them.”

She said: “The holidays are huge in Northern Ireland and we’ve sold a significant number of the tops already.

“If parents choose not to buy them, it’s up to them,” reports The Scottish Sun.

Orangemen’s Day falls on July 12 every year and celebrates the victory of Protestant king William of Orange over Catholic king James II at the Battle of the Boyne.

The day has already been commemorated in Glasgow last weekend in a massive parade which saw thousands of people take to the streets of the city centre, resulting in the closure of 30 major routes.