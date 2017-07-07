IS there a future for news, what is the role of the journalist in the digital age, can we trust the media?
One hundred would-be journalists from 42 countries wrestled with these challenges at a unique conference at the Scottish Parliament which ended yesterday.
Future News Worldwide attracted top executives from the media world leading discussions on everything from fake news and business models to emerging technologies.
Newsquest Scotland editor-in-chief Donald Martin challenged the students, who came from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, to make difficult ethical publication decisions on photographs on taste and privacy grounds.
Herald foreign editor David Pratt described the highs and lows of war reporting along with Sunday Times chief foreign correspondent Christina Lamb.
British Council board member Tom Thomson said: “Future News Worldwide was a life-changing experience for many of the young people.
“Their passion for news and focus on finding the truth in a world awash with fake news was immensely reassuring.”
Future News was founded in 2014 by Scottish media groups led by Newsquest Scotland working with Reuters. This year’s event was arranged and funded by the British Council.
