THE footballer daughter of one of the victims of the Clutha bar disaster has told how she wants to make him proud by starring for her country in a major tournament.

Chloe Arthur, 22, lost her father, Gary, 48, when a police helicopter plummeted on to the Glasgow bar in November, 2013.

Ten people died as a result of the crash and another 31 were injured.

Midfielder Chloe, who was just 18 at the time, is set to play for the Scotland women’s team in the Euro 2017 finals later this month.

The former Celtic player, from Paisley, said she wished her dad, who coached her as a young girl, could be there to watch her in action.

know he will be looking down. He taught me everything I know as he always used to say so I really want to make him proud because it does inspire me. I really wish he was there because I am sure he would have loved to be there.

“He was quite a good player himself and he did really back me which is important. It’s just unfortunate that he can’t back me at the sideline today and but I know he would be really proud of me.”

Mr Arthur had gone to the bar to see a concert by the local ska band Esperanza when tragedy struck.

His was one of the first bodies to be recovered from the wreckage.

The Women’s Euro 2017 finals are taking place in the Netherlands and Scotland face England in their opening match on July 19.

Chloe currently plays for Bristol City.