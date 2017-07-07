By Jamie Beatson

POLICE have launched a UK-wide hunt for a gang of armed robbers who stole Rolex watches worth more than £500,000 from a jewellers’ shop at the Gleneagles Hotel.

Three men carrying a firearm and other weapons stormed through the hotel’s reception and into the Mappin and Webb store inside the complex before smashing a display case and making off with more than 50 timepieces at around 11am on June 27.

Officers leading the probe into the massive robbery yesterday revealed new details of the crime as they made a nationwide appeal for information.

Detectives say the gang made off in a blue Audi A4 Avant estate car before transferring to a grey two-door Range Rover Evoque.

That car was then found burnt out in St Peter’s Cemetery in Glasgow’s London Road the following day.

Police released images of the vehicles as well as of the orange sledgehammer used to smash display cases and some of the watches stolen.

Officers say a firearm and other weapons were brandished at staff during the raid while guests – said to have been left “traumatised” by the experience – were checking out of the hotel.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Patrick, who is leading the probe, said the getaway cars used by the three men had been stolen in England in the weeks leading up to the crime.

The Audi was taken from an address in Kent in June, while the Range Rover was stolen in London in May. Both were given cloned number plates before being used in the theft.

DCI Patrick said: “This was a particularly alarming crime and we now know they made off with in excess of 50 Rolex watches worth over half a million pounds. We believe they may have had assistance from others. The men were wearing dark clothing, dark hats and their faces were partially covered.

“During the robbery a firearm was presented at staff though no shots were fired.

“I’d appeal to anyone with information about the thefts of the motor vehicles used to come forward. A four-pound sledgehammer with a fibre glass shaft was used and I’d appeal for anyone who knows where it was purchased to contact us.

“Also, anyone who is offered the watches for sale – jewellers, shopkeepers or pawnbrokers – should also come forward.

“We know the serial numbers of the watches so they can be traced.”

The officer also revealed that CCTV from inside and outside the hotel is being examined and they are looking at the possibility the gang had visited the hotel and local area before the crime as part of their operation.

DCI Patrick added: “There were a number of weapons brandished in the commission of this crime.

“It was busy and it was a terrifying ordeal for staff and also the people within the premises – the customers of the hotel.

“The reception area was busy with people checking out and the like.

“They were traumatised and would have been shocked.

“This is a nationwide inquiry – linked to London and Kent with the cars and the west coast of Scotland with the car being found there burnt out.

“All police forces in the UK are aware of this inquiry.

“We are not linking it at the moment to any other crimes.”