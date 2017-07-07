Tupac Shakur wrote to Madonna from prison to apologise and explain that he split up with her because of race issues, according to a newly surfaced letter.
The rapper said he wanted to meet up to discuss friendship, according to the highly personal missive, but he was shot dead less than a year after his release.
Madonna confirmed two years ago that they had been dating in early 1994 but did not say for how long.
Loading article content
The letter, dated January 15, 1995, would have been written from a New York prison where he was serving a four-and-a-half year sentence for sexual assault.
“For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardise your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting,” it says.
“But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”
The letter, to be auctioned on the Gotta Have Rock And Roll website later this month, says he had grown “spiritually and mentally” and no longer cared about perceptions.
“Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with an extremely famous sex symbol,” it adds.
He offered his friendship and said he wanted to meet up to discuss this, according to the letter sent before he was bailed in October 1995.
But in September the following year Shakur was fatally hit in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He died six days later at the age of 25.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.