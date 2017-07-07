SCOTS cycling champion Robert Millar has completed a gender transition to become a woman.

Millar, 58, who won the King of the Mountains title at the Tour De France in 1984, is now known as Philippa York.

She made the announcement on cyclingnews.com on Thursday night, as she prepares to take up commentary duties on this year’s Tour.

Glasgow-born Millar had the highest finish of a Briton in the race, finishing fourth 33 years ago, until the overall Tour wins of Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

She has previously written on cycling as Millar, but now York will write as herself and appear on ITV4’s coverage of the race.

York, who says she has been going through the transition since 2000, said: “The outcome of that journey has meant that for a considerable time now I have lived as Philippa.

“The steps taken over a prolonged period under the watchful eye of the medical profession to complete the transition from one gender to another can be difficult and are always only taken after much soul searching and anguish.”

She added she felt able to make the public announcement as times have changed and there was now a more tolerant attitude to gender reassignment.

She said: “As much as I’ve guarded my privacy over the years there are a few, I believe obvious, reasons to why I haven’t had a public ‘image’ since I transitioned.

“Gratifyingly, times have moved on from 10 years ago when my family, friends and I were subjected to the archaic views and prejudice that some people and certain sections of the tabloid media held.

“Thankfully, gender issues are no longer a subject of such ignorance and intolerance, there’s a much better acceptance and understanding.

“I really am delighted to have accepted this new challenge with ITV4; I’m looking forward to the racing immensely and in terms of my personal and professional development I think this is the right time to return to a more active role in cycling too – the sport I’ve always loved.”

Millar, who was born in Glasgow in September 1958, won three stages of the Tour and finished second in the 1985 and 1986 Vuelta a Espana and the 1987 Giro d’Italia, won by Stephen Roche. He retired in 1995 and was then appointed British national road coach for a year.

In 2002, Millar appeared in Manchester with the Scotland team in the Commonwealth Games but since then public appearances have been rare as rumours emerged of the sex change.

York added: “I’ve known I was different since I was five years old, [but] what that difference was and how to deal with it has taken a fairly long time to come to terms with. All I will say is it hasn’t been an overnight process.

“Sport has generally lagged behind in its attitudes to anything other than the heterosexual norm. In that context cycling has been one of the sports most resistant to change. It’ll catch up eventually.”

York thanked her family and friends for their understanding over the years.

“Thankfully, the people in my family who I cherish have since matured and grown into strong and independent individuals, therefore the need to protect them has lessened. This, combined with their support, encouragement and the shift in modern society’s attitudes, means that this will be a step forward for everyone,” she added.

ITV announced York would be joining the commentary team alongside fellow Scot David Millar and Olympic champion Chris Boardman from July 13 for three days, covering stages 12 to 14.