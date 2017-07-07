Fellow Scots cyclist David Millar has published an open letter to Philippa York.

Dear Pippa, It was in February 1997 that I was scared and lonely getting into a taxi to begin my life as a professional cyclist in Nice. A conversation began with the taxi driver, I think he was curious about what I was doing there with a bike and a suitcase all alone as a young looking 20-year-old. I tried to tell him in my broken French that I was a professional cyclist. He was one of the very first people I could say that to. My answer illuminated him, he asked me for whom I raced, I told him Cofidis, he didn’t know who or what that was, after all the team hadn’t even taken part in its first race at the time and Cofidis itself was nearly unknown.

