THE recruitment crisis affecting both the maternity unit at Dr Gray’s in Moray and the children’s ward at St John’s Hospital in Livingston exemplify the kind of impossible staffing conundrums facing NHS managers. Neither is a question of funding, since the money is there to hire any suitable candidates that came forward. But how do you fill a post if no one applies?

In these particular instances neither NHS bosses nor the Scottish Government is really to blame.

In the case of St John’s, which closed its children’s ward to inpatient admissions yesterday for the summer, the health board tried in vain to attract the eight extra paediatric consultants needed to provide safe round-the-clock cover. Only five of the vacancies were filled despite a national and international recruitment drive.

