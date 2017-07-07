THREE distinguished figures from the fields of science, health and music have been awarded Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) Royal Medals by the Queen.
One of this year’s royal medallists is Professor Peter Boyle, president of the International Prevention Research Institute and director of the University of Strathclyde Institute of Global Public Health, for his “outstanding contribution to global cancer control and public health policy”.
Professor Tessa Holyoake FRSE FMedSci, director of the Paul O’Gorman Leukaemia Research Centre, University of Glasgow, was presented with the medal for her outstanding contribution to the field of life sciences through her discovery of the existence of cancer stem cells in chronic myeloid leukaemia and her development of a new therapy for the condition.
A Royal Medal was also awarded to Donald Runnicles OBE, chief conductor at the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, for his “outstanding contribution to the art of music at the highest international level”.
Previous recipients have included Nobel Laureates such as Sir James Black, Sir James Mirrlees and Professor Peter Higgs, as well as the distinguished Scottish historian Professor Tom Devine.
