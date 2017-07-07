THE family of a Scots woman who died after falling from the 10th floor of an apartment building in Benidorm have said they expect it may take a long time to establish what exactly happened.
The family of Kirsty Maxwell, 27, of Livingston, West Lothian, who died in the 100ft fall on April 29, travelled to Spain in search of answers over her death and said on their return they had moved a step towards uncovering the truth about her death.
The family, including her husband Adam, father Brian, mother Denise and brother Ryan, met Spanish legal officials, police and the mayor of Benidorm and spoke about how their “beautiful girl’s”
death has “changed their lives forever”.
The family posted on the Kirsty Maxwell Information Appeal Facebook Page: “We are still working towards discovering the truth about Kirsty’s death and this visit was another step towards that result.
“We are under no illusion this may last a long time but we will continue to press for answers regarding Kirsty’s tragic and unexplained death.”
