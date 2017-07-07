A RAINBOW flag is to be projected on to the Palace of Westminster for the first time to celebrate London Pride.
The Parliament building is to be lit up for three nights as part of the annual Pride weekend.
Lord Fowler, Speaker of the House of Lords, said: “Homosexuality is still illegal in over 70 countries around the world, including many in the Commonwealth. None of this will be solved by a march, or a display of lights in Westminster. But these acts will demonstrate to those who are being persecuted or abused that they are supported.
“The lights are a symbol of our support.”
An LGBT rainbow flag is also being flown from Portcullis House in Parliament, for the second time. Members of ParliOUT, Parliament’s workplace equality network, will march alongside an open-top bus bearing the message “Love Happens Here” as part of Saturday’s Pride celebrations in London.
