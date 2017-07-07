AROUND 35,000 revellers descended on Glasgow Green for Scotland’s newest music festival, TRNSMT.

Revellers began pouring through the gates at 2pm to see bands such as London Grammar, Belle and Sebastian and last night’s headliners Radiohead.

The three-day event runs over the same weekend usually taken up by T in the Park, which organiser DF Concerts announced last November would “take a break” in 2017.

Geoff Ellis, festival director of TRNSMT, said: “The first day of Scotland’s newest music festival has begun, with festival-goers heading into Glasgow Green, excited to kick off this amazing new event.

“Friday has been a great success so far, and we have a weekend packed with some of the mightiest names in music, the best street food and drink stalls and an atmosphere unlike anywhere in the world. Glasgow is definitely where it’s at this weekend, so don’t miss out.”

Those putting the festival together admitted their surprise at how popular it has been, with more than 100,000 people anticipated to attend the event over the weekend.

Tonight – which will see The Kooks, George Ezra and headliners Kasabian – is sold out. Glasgow’s weather offered no surprises, with spells of rain breaking out from a cloud-covered sky, but many festival-goers turned up in summer gear and glitter, although wellies are still a popular footwear choice.

Police Scotland has advised those attending to expect increased security measures, including armed officers near the area, as standard procedure for an event of its size.

The force stressed there is no specific intelligence to suggest there is a threat to the festival.

Chief Inspector Simon Jeacocke, Event Commander for Police Scotland, said: “Public safety is our top priority and we’d like to commend those attending the first day of the TRNSMT festival for their behaviour and good spirits. No arrests have been made and we’ve had no issues with the increased security at the entry points.

“We’d encourage those attending over the weekend to plan their journey ahead and make sure they’re aware of what they can and can’t bring on to the site, so that they can enjoy a safe and fun festival.”

He addedd: “We have a significant police deployment on site and in the city centre so as people approach the venue you will see officers at the train stations, the bus stations and as you walk down towards the venue and arrive at the venue you will be greeted by a mix of G4s security and police who will be helping to make sure everyone stays safe at this event. They are just ordinary police officers who are highly trained in a particular specialism.

“Go up and say hello to them. Get your picture taken with them. They are there to keep you safe and help you enjoy yourselves.”

He said the crowds welcomed the security at the site, adding, “Everybody had been great and very appreciative of the security regime that has been put in place. I think they understand it is for everybody’s safety.”

Bags larger than 30cm x 42cm – the size of an A3 sheet of paper – have been banned from the venue.