The helicopter model involved in a fatal crash off the Norwegian coast last year is set to fly in the UK again after it was grounded in the wake of the tragedy.

Eleven passengers and two crew members were killed when the Super Puma 225 aircraft came down near the city of Bergen in April last year.

British oil worker Iain Stuart, from Laurencekirk in Aberdeenshire, was among those who died in the crash.

