MOTORISTS in the Orkney Islands drive on the best quality roads in Scotland, according to a new study which found 80 per cent of their highways are in 'good nick.'

Not only that but analysis of Department for Transport official figures show they have plenty of space to overtake without being cut up by other drivers.

Ac cording to the statistics, almost 80 per cent on the tarmac on the islands is in good or acceptable condition The 21,850 islanders also have on average 160ft of road to themselves each, more than anywhere else in Britain.

