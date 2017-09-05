MOTORISTS in the Orkney Islands drive on the best quality roads in Scotland, according to a new study which found 80 per cent of their highways are in 'good nick.'
Not only that but analysis of Department for Transport official figures show they have plenty of space to overtake without being cut up by other drivers.
Ac cording to the statistics, almost 80 per cent on the tarmac on the islands is in good or acceptable condition The 21,850 islanders also have on average 160ft of road to themselves each, more than anywhere else in Britain.
It compares with the area with the smallest road space per motorist. Tower Hamlets in London has barely enough to fit a Smart car with only 3ft per person.
Like the Orkney figure, which do not include incoming tourists, the London figure doesn't take into account delivery drivers and lorries which could limit the amount even further.
Other local authority areas in the top 10 for length of road per person include the Shetland Islands (147ft per person), Dumfries and Galloway (104ft) and Powys in Wales (133ft). England's lowest are Herefordshire is (58ft) and Devon (55ft).
South-east England has the lowest 27 entries, all in the capital, partly due to a surge in the number of London residents.
AA president Edmund King said: “These figures show that millions of residents in the South East don’t even get three metres of road per person, while those in some rural areas get access to more than 10 times that."
