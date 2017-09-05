A GP WHO created a fake patient called ‘M Mouse’ and made up a string of other appointments so he could lighten his workload has escaped punishment despite being found guilty of professional misconduct.

Dr Andrew Thomson, 45, had wanted more time for paperwork in the run-up to a proposed merger with another surgery.

Despite being free to see patients, he deleted a number of appointment slots at the Academy Medical Centre in Forfar, Angus, over a four year period.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) in Manchester was told many of the incidents took place ahead of plans to merge the medical centre with another surgery in Forfar.

A three-person panel found Dr Thomson’s fitness to practice was impaired but decided to take no action against him after hearing he was under stress at that time because of a heavy workload.