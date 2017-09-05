Scotland's second ever amputee football team has risked the ire of the only other side in the country by signing up their star player.

Tommy McKay shot to fame when he scored during a half-time event at the home of Dundee United last year.

His shot from distance has been viewed more than two million times on YouTube and even earned him the Ladbrokes SPFL goal of the month award.

But until now, the Dundee United fan has had to play for west coast rivals Partick Thistle as they were the only amputee football team in Scotland.

With the formation of the United team, Tommy, who lost one of his legs at the age of nine to bone cancer, did not have to be convinced to switch sides.

The die-hard United fan said: "I'm absolutely delighted to see amputee football come to my home club.

"It'll be like a dream come true if I can pull on the Dundee United shirt.

" I've been training with Partick Thistle all year and have made some terrific friends and team mates.

"But there was no question as to where my loyalty lay when the opportunity came up to train here at Dundee United."

The creation of the United team has been several months in the making.

A taster session was held in May after collaboration between Dundee United Community Trust and the charity, Amputee Football Association Scotland (AFAS).

And with funding now secured, the team is looking forward to playing full matches.

Tommy added: "Amputee football has been life changing for me since I began playing last year.

"I'm getting fitter, playing a game I love and my kids can finally see their dad being active again.

"It's great to be closely involved with AFAS and to be able to be an ambassador for the growth of the game and I'd encourage anyone with an amputation to come and give it a try."

Jamie Kirk, head of operations at Dundee United Community Trust, said: "We're excited to be working with AFAS to bring the sport to the east of Scotland.

"When Tommy scored his wonder goal at Tannadice last year, it put the spotlight on disability football, something we are hugely passionate about at Dundee United Community Trust."