SCOTLAND is hoping to become a world leader in fighting "period poverty" by making sanitary products free to education establishments.

The First Minister said it wanted to provide "global leadership" in access to the products following concerns that some low-income women can struggle to afford sanitary protection.

Ms Sturgeon revealed the Scottish Government would provide free access to such products for students in schools, colleges and universities.

She also stressed "more fundamental reform" was needed in the longer term as she announced the Government would fund research into the feasibility of a citizen's basic income scheme.

In July, the Scottish government announced a six-month pilot project in Aberdeen aimed at women and girls from low-income households.

At least 1,000 people were to receive free sanitary products during the trial, which ministers supported with £42,500 of funding.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon welcomed the move but is continuing to push for the sanitary products to be free for all those who need them through a members' bill launched last month.

The legislation, if passed, would create a new duty on ministers to introduce a universal system of free provision of sanitary products.

Ms Lennon said: “The announcement from the Scottish Government that they will offer sanitary products to students in schools, colleges and universities is a major win for young women and girls.

“No-one in Scotland in 2017 should have to go without essential sanitary products – that’s why my member’s bill proposal also includes plans for a universal opt-in scheme that would make these products available to anyone in Scotland who needs them.

"I hope that people will continue to make their views on period poverty known via my consultation, which is open until the 8th December 2017, and I look forward to continuing to work with colleagues across the Scottish Parliament in the coming months to end period poverty for good.”

NUS Scotland has welcomed the commitment and encouraged the government to treat access to free sanitary products as a priority, ensuring that no one has to “experience the indignity” of going without sanitary products.

NUS Scotland women’s officer Shuwanna Aaron said: “No one should have to experience the indignity of having to go without vital sanitary products they simply cannot afford - a story we hear from too many students.

"Providing free sanitary products will radically improve the lives of many students in Scotland who currently experience the financial burden of paying for vital sanitary products.

"Our students associations, and many communities, have pioneered projects to provide free sanitary products, but stretched budgets mean this is not a sustainable option in the long term."