A SHOPKEEPER who was murdered in a sectarian knife attack left a £200,000 estate to his family.



Asad Shah, 40, was stabbed to death by Tanveer Ahmed, 33, who travelled from his home in Bradford, Yorkshire, to carry out his sickening assault.



Hate-filled Ahmed claimed Mr Shah had disrespected Islam by posting videos online claiming to be a prophet.



Mr Shah was an Ahmadi which is a minority sect not recognised by all Muslims.



As the killer travelled to Scotland to carry out the murder he was heard in a phone message saying 'listen to this guy, something needs to be done, it needs nipped in the bud' as he watched a video of Mr Shah on his mobile phone.



Ahmed arrived in Mr Shah's shop in Shawlands, Glasgow, and warned him he was going to kill him and told him to stop claiming he was a prophet.



CCTV footage caught the moment he pulled out a knife, moved behind the counter and repeatedly stabbed his terrified victim in March last year.



And as Mr Shah lay dying, callous Ahmed calmly walked to a nearby bus shelter where police found him a short time later.

Documents have now shown Mr Shah, who did not leave a will, had assets worth £206,034.49.



He owned two flats in Glasgow worth a total of £205,000 and also held £1,034.49 in two savings accounts.



An executor has been named on the legal papers and it is thought Mr Shah's family will be the beneficiaries of his estate.



Following the murder, a vigil outside his shop saw more than 400 people pay their respects, lighting candles and leaving flowers.



More than £111,000 was raised for his family through a crowdfunding website, with almost 6000 donors pledging money in his name.



Earlier this year, Ahmed caused further outrage after sending hate filled messages from his prison cell.



He called on supporters to 'eliminate' enemies of Islam during recordings made from HMP Barlinnie.



Ahmed was jailed for 27 years by judge Lady Rae and later lost an appeal to reduce the length of his sentence behind bars after judges said the term was legally sound.



Lady Rae told him: "This was a barbaric, premeditated and wholly unjustified killing of a much loved man who was a pillar of the local community.



"He was described as a peaceful and peace-loving man and family man who went out of his way to show respect for those of any faith.



"I note with considerable concern that you have expressed no remorse whatsoever for this appalling crime."