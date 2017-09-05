LABOUR is demanding a seat at the intergovernmental Joint Ministerial Committee talks on Brexit and is calling for their resumption within the next three weeks to discuss the latest developments.

In a letter to David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, Lesley Laird, his Labour Shadow, points out that the JMC has not met since February and that since then Article 50 had been triggered and the first stage of formal negotiations to withdraw from the European Union had begun.

As well as calling for the reconvening of the JMC within the next three weeks and regular updates, she says she should attend the JMC meetings to “ensure that opposition parties have input into the process”.

