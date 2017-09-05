LABOUR is demanding a seat at the intergovernmental Joint Ministerial Committee talks on Brexit and is calling for their resumption within the next three weeks to discuss the latest developments.
In a letter to David Mundell, the Scottish Secretary, Lesley Laird, his Labour Shadow, points out that the JMC has not met since February and that since then Article 50 had been triggered and the first stage of formal negotiations to withdraw from the European Union had begun.
As well as calling for the reconvening of the JMC within the next three weeks and regular updates, she says she should attend the JMC meetings to “ensure that opposition parties have input into the process”.
In her letter, Ms Laird tells Mr Mundell: “By failing to call meetings of the JMC, your Government is failing to deal with these critical matters in an open and transparent way and is excluding Scotland and other devolved administrations from having their voice heard and inputting into the Brexit process via the JMC.”
She also express concern at the Scottish Secretary’s “apparent lack of involvement in the JMC” and suggests that to “try and restore some kind of level of credibility to the JMC” she should attend “to ensure that Scottish Labour have input into this process”.
Because of the lack of a Stormont Government, Whitehall sources have suggested it is difficult to convene a JMC. Damian Green, the First Secretary of State, has instead been holding bilaterals with the Scottish and Welsh Governments.
He is expected to hold more bilaterals in the coming weeks with the possibility of another JMC in late October, although this could be contingent on a breakthrough in the talks to resume devolved government in Belfast.
