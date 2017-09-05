By his own lawyer's admission, it was a 'moment of madness' just so he could reach a car showroom before it closed.
Porsche driver Gordon Haylott led police on a 120mph escapade that ended with him being booked outside the Stirling Audi dealership.
The 53-year-old Porsche Cayman S driver was tailed after he drove the 175mph car so fast that an unmarked police car had to move into the slow lane of the M9 to avoid an accident.
But his bid to get to the Audi showroom in the city before it shut was “ultimately pointless,” a sheriff told Stirling Sheriff Court.
Lindsey Brooks, prosecuting, said: “The police made off after the accused, and their vehicle reached speeds of 120 miles an hour keeping his vehicle in view.”
Mrs Brooks said: “He offered no reason for his driving other than that he was trying to get to the Audi garage before 5.00pm. He and his female passenger were wanting to view a car before it closed.”
Solicitor-advocate Gordon Hay, defending, said his client had a clean licence. and it was a "a moment of madness”. Sheriff James MacDonald fined Haylott, of Kincardine, Fife, £2,000 and he was banned for four months. Outside court, he said: “I’m very apologetic.”
