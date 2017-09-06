SCOTS are facing bigger income tax bills next year, after Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a more “progressive use” of Holyrood’s money-raising powers.

After being repeatedly criticised by her opponents for timidity on the issue, the First Minister signalled the change as she set out the SNP government’s annual legislative programme.

She said Westminster austerity, Brexit, and a growing elderly population were straining Scotland’s public services, and new thinking was needed on funding them.

There was also a critical need to invest in infrastructure and support future technologies.

As the First Minister has repeatedly refused to raise the basic rate of income tax because it would hit low-income families, any extra burden is set to fall on middle class Scots paying the 40p higher rate or top earners paying the additional 45p rate on salaries over £150,000.

Scots paying the 40p rate were hit by tax changes earlier this year when new fiscal powers kicked in and an SNP-Green budget deal to freeze the £43,000 higher threshold left them paying up to £400 more than their English counterparts.

Around 360,000 people, or 15 per cent of Scots taxpayers, pay the 40p rate.

Confirming an end to the one per cent cap on public sector pay dating from 2013, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: “The time is right to open a discussion about how responsible and progressive use of our tax powers could help to build the kind of country that we want to be - one with the highest-quality public services, well-rewarded public servants, good support for business, a strong social contract and effective policies to tackle poverty and inequality.”

The Programme for Government also heralded:

-A likely ban on smacking children, after Ms Sturgeon said the SNP would not oppose a Bill from the Scottish Greens on the issue

-A presumption against jail sentences of less than a year

-A switch from diesel and petrol cars and vans to electric vehicles by 2032

-Research on a universal citizen’s income

Ms Sturgeon said that ahead of the draft budget in December, she would publish a paper on the “current distribution” of income tax liabilities, with options for change drawing on both the ideas of the opposition parties and the government’s own thinking.

This would form the basis for talks with other parties before the 2018/19 budget vote in the New Year - as a minority, the SNP needs at least one other party’s help to pass its budget.

Government sources said the paper would examine a wide range of options, including new income tax bands, new thresholds, and raising the additional rate to 50p.

The exercise would also spell out how much such measures could realistically raise, given some top earners might quit Scotland, and offer comparisons with taxes around the world.

Ms Sturgeon added: “The Scottish Government will go into those discussions with an open mind and with the best interests of the country as a whole as our guiding principle.”

Ms Sturgeon had billed her Programme for Government as the SNP’s most ambitious yet.

There was a focus on the long-term, with plans for improving the lives of those she called the “Baby Box generation” from infancy, through nursery, to school and university.

There was also a bold plan to rid Scotland of petrol and diesel cars and vans in 15 years by installing a network of charging points to make electric vehicles the preferred option.

Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee will be allowed to introduce charges for heavily polluting lorries, buses and 4x4s vehicles, so called Low Emission Zones, by 2020.

A similar zone has covered all of London since 2008, with a daily charge of £100 for larger vans and minibuses, and £200 for lorries, buses, coaches and other polluting vehicles.

Six of the 16 new Bills announced cover justice matters, including a move to extend the presumption against short-term jail sentences from three months to a year, prompting criticism the SNP was promoting a “soft touch” system.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said Ms Sturgeon was "opening the door on greater tax rises".

She said: “Because of the new financial powers, Scotland needs to raise closer to what it spends.

“Dragging Scotland down with ever more punitive taxes is not the way to do this.

“We say stop taking ever more money from the pockets of Scotland’s workers - we must instead go for growth.”

However interim Scottish Labour leader Alex Rowley said: “It is time to use the powers of this parliament to pay for a fairer, more equal society and to support public services.

"Time to introduce a 50p top rate of income tax and have an honest discussion with the people of Scotland to show that those who can afford to pay a bit more should do so.”

Green MSP Patrick Harvie welcomed the environmental reforms, but said the government remained “overly cautious”.

He said: “Greens want to see people on low incomes given a tax cut, while those on high incomes should pay a fairer share for the public services we all benefit from."

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie said his plan for a penny on income tax could raise £500m extra for education.

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, of the Scottish Retail consortium, welcomed a “more rounded debate” on tax, but warned increases could squeeze consumer spending.

He said: “Retailers would be very concerned at any increase in income tax rates at a time where consumer confidence is fragile. Last year’s decision to keep income tax rates for ordinary workers in line with the rest of the UK was the right one, and we hope that decision will be repeated in the Budget later this year.”

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, criticised the decision to end the public sector pay cap.

He said: “Taking into account pensions, public sector workers earn 10 per cent more than those in the private sector, and those private sector workers are the ones who will have to subsidise this spending increase.”