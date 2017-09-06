MULTINATIONAL corporations to small companies and community groups across Scotland have been shortlisted for the 2017 Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Awards.

The judges were overwhelmed with the response this year after receiving more than 80 entries showcasing organisations delivering a real and lasting change in the area of diversity and inclusion.

From Celtic FC to City Building LLP through to individual local heroes, the winners will be announced on October 12 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

Lynne Connolly, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Standard Life Aberdeen PLC said: "It is a pleasure " hear about all the great work underway to make progress in diversity and inclusion by those on the shortlist and, in particular, those from the Diversity in Education category which Standard Life Aberdeen are proud to support."

Audrey Ross, Sales & Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland said: “We aim to be an inclusive company which values people as individuals and creates a workforce that reflects the diversity of the local communities where we build new homes. The finalists announced today showcase the progress that’s being made across the country to harness the benefits of diversity and inclusion, and we’re delighted to be part of the conversation with organisations that are equally committed to diversity and inclusion and the positive benefits that it brings to our collective businesses.”

Kathryn O’Shea, Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Royal Mail said: “Royal Mail would like to extend congratulations to all of the finalists for the Diversity Awards and wish them all the best of luck on the night! The awards are a great way to celebrate diversity in Scotland. Well done everyone!”

Wheatley Foundation Director Lorraine McLaren said: “Congratulations to everyone whose work to promote equality and fairness has been recognised in this way. It’s a great achievement to be shortlisted for a Diversity Award and we are looking forward to hearing the finalists’ stories at the final.”

Ed Cochrane, Director, YSC Scotland said: “Sincere congratulations to all those nominated as finalists; the standard of entries has been overwhelmingly high and is also a fantastic showcase for the positive impact their work is having on both communities and individuals.”

Katy Wedderburn, Partner at MacRoberts LLP said: "Congratulations to all the finalists of the Diversity Awards. Encouraging diversity in the workplace helps businesses and other organisations and their people reach their full potential. MacRoberts are delighted to be sponsoring such an important event and we are looking forward to celebrating the achievements of all the finalists and winners on the night. “

Hamish Watson, ScottishPower UK HR Director said: “Congratulations to all the finalists of this year’s Diversity Awards. The Awards provide a real opportunity to showcase inspiring people and organisations who demonstrate the benefits of inclusivity within our communities and working life. ScottishPower is proud to be involved with such an important event and look forward to celebrating with everyone in October!”

A spokesperson for SQA said: “We are thrilled to see such an wide range of organisations shortlisted for this year’s awards. We wish all the finalists, especially those in the running for Diversity in Public Sector the very best of luck.”

Gavin Speirs, Managing Director, Solutions Driven said: “We were really impressed with the calibre of entries for this year’s awards – it seems last year’s winners were a huge inspiration to the entrants! A huge well done to all the finalists!”

Head of National Training Programmes, Development at Skills Development Scotland, Karen Murray, said: “The fantastic finalists demonstrate how employers are putting diversity at the heart of what they do in innovative and exciting ways.

“Skills Development Scotland supports creating diverse workplaces that bring benefits to individuals and organisations. We look forward to hearing more about these success stories on the night.”

Roy Gardner, City of Glasgow College's Executive Director Corporate Development said: "City of Glasgow College is proud to sponsor these inspiring awards. We wish all finalists the very best of luck. Each one is a shining example of the positive diversity and equality work being championed each and every day across Scotland."

Jill Miller, Director of Cultural Services at Glasgow Life, said: “Diversity and equality benefit all of society and are the foundations on which to grow Scotland’s economy and drive innovation. From the breadth of this year’s finalists, it’s clear that there’s a strong commitment to diversity and equality in workplaces and communities not just in Glasgow, but across the country.

"Glasgow Life is delighted to be continuing its support for The Herald and GenAnaytics’ Diversity Awards and our congratulations go to all of the thoroughly deserving organisations and individuals that have been shortlisted for this year’s awards.”

Diversity Awards 2017 Shortlist

Diversity Star Performer 1000+ employees - Sponsored by Royal Mail

City Building LLP

FDM Group

Wheatley Group

Diversity Star Performer 250+ employees - Sponsored by solutions driven

Farne Salmon & Trout Ltd

RICS

Diversity Star Performer 1-250 employees – Sponsored by City of Glasgow College

Family Friendly Working Scotland

Sacro

South East of Scotland Transport Partnership

Diversity Star Performer: Recruitment of Talents – Sponsored by Skills Development Scotland

City Building LLP

Marks and Spencer

Taylor Wimpey

Diversity In The Public Sector – Sponsored by Taylor Wimpey

Golden Jubilee Foundation

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Scottish Water

South East of Scotland Transport Partnership

Diversity In The Third Sector – Sponsored by SQA

Adopt an Interm

Clydesdale Community Initiatives

Cue and Review Recording Service

Best Community Project – Sponsored by YSC

Celtic FC Foundation

I Am Me Scotland

Refuweegee

SmartSTEMs

Diversity Through Education - Sponsored by Standard Life Aberdeen

The Govanhill Primary Schools' Cluster

Institute of Physics Scotland

University of Glasgow

University of Stirling – Jenny’s Diary

Diversity Hero of the Year - Sponsored by Diageo

Joy Lewis, Adopt An Intern

Professor Lyndsay Fletcher, University of Glasgow

Steven Fegan, Ayrshire College

Stuart Macdonald, SmartSTEMs

Design For Diversity – Sponsored by BAE Systems

City of Glasgow College

sportscotland National Sports Training Centre Inverclyde

University of Stirling – BSc Nursing Programme

University of Stirling - Jenny’s Diary

Youth Employment Award – Sponsored by ScottishPower

Adopt An Intern

City Building LLP

Standard Life

Wheatley Group

Best Diversity Marketing and Social Issues Campaign - Sponsored by Glasgow Life

Law Society of Scotland and The Glass Network

NUS Scotland Black Students’ Campaign

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Women 5050

Rising Star Diversity Award – Sponsored by Wheatley Group

Emily Whitters, South East of Scotland Transport Partnership (former)

Kayleigh Haggo, Ayrshire College

Sophie Russell, ScottishPower

Virginia Ruiz Albacete, ScottishPower

Lifetime Achievement Award - Sponsored by MacRoberts LLP

To be announced on the evening

