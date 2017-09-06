A POPULAR Glasgow rapper who was a leading figure of the Scottish hip-hop scene has died aged just 21.

Calum Barnes' death was announced yesterday by the group he was a member of, Deadsoundz Inc.

In a statement, the group said: "Our brother in rhyme has passed away.

"The scene in Scotland suffered a tremendous loss.

"We love our baby bro and we wish him nothing less than peace."

The popular musician was better know by his artist name Lumanes a.k.a. Lumo.

The band did not reveal how the young star died, but the hip-hop community expressed its shock on social media.

Teddy Lambert said: "RIP lumo. You were really someone who had a lot of potential and I always seen you smiling.

"One of Scotland's best MCs in my opinion. Have always said so. Way too young to go."

Alan Adair said: "RIP Lumo. It's a sad day for Scottish hip hop, a talented wee guy gone far too soon."

His sister Jenn believes her brother's body may be in the River Clyde.

In a touching tribute she said: "Love you forever Calum, sleep tight."

The Evening Times previously reported that emergency services scrambled to the River Clyde near the Clyde Arc Bridge, known locally as the Squinty Bridge, just after 11pm on Sunday after reports of a man in the water.

An extensive search was carried out but there was no discovery made.

It is understood the marine unit is still carrying out searches in the water.

Police Scotland confirmed today their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a fundraising page has been sent up by friends of Calum to raise money for his family.

A total of £250 has been raised so far and you can donate at www.gofundme.com/lumos-fund.