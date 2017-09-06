The BBC is to review salaries across the corporation after concerns about its gender pay gap, it has been reported.
The Daily Telegraph said the broadcaster had called in accountants and lawyers to discover disparities in pay between the sexes.
Presenters Clare Balding, Victoria Derbyshire and Angela Rippon were among a number of women who put their names to a frank open letter to director general Tony Hall, urging him to “correct this disparity” over gender pay.
Loading article content
Presenter Clare Balding put her name to a frank and open letter calling for salary parity (Jane Barlow/PA)
The letter followed the revelation of a sizeable gap in the earnings of the corporation’s best-known male and female presenters and actors, with Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans topping the list on more than £2 million, while the highest paid woman was Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman on £450,000-£499,999.
The paper quoted a source saying that “nothing is off the table” when it came to pay at the corporation, with the review expected to take around six weeks.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?