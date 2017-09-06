THE Royal Opera House is to sell tickets in the stalls from as little as £10 – as long as you sit on the floor.

Oliver Mears, the new artistic director at Covent Garden, will revive the Proms concerts after 30 years.

He told the Daily Telegraph that stalls would be removed and opera-goers would be welcome to bring along their picnic rugs to make themselves at home.

He said of the Proms: "They were a little bit before my time but I've heard about them by report and the extraordinary impact they had on people who experienced them, not just people in the audience but in the house as well.

"The pricing is one aspect. The great thing about Proms is the opportunity to offer a large number of tickets at a low price. Also, there are misconceptions about opera - that it is very formal, very stiff.

"Of course people like to dress up and that could be part of the event of going to the opera. But no one should feel intimidated by that.

"These will be 'standing' tickets but in the past people often would sit down on rugs."

He added: "As you can imagine, it's quite a complex logistical challenge. We would have to remove all the seats in the stall, which we've established would take about 12 hours.

"This is not a cheap endeavour because we would of course be removing some of the most expensive seats in the house.

"But the importance of this project, in terms of becoming the kind of place we want to be - stressing the approachability of the Royal Opera House - trumps that concern."

The Proms were originally the idea of the late Sir Colin Davis when he became musical director in the early 1970s.

Mr Mears joined the Royal Opera in March 2017, succeeding Kasper Holten.

The Royal Opera House is currently undergoing major building work to transform its interior and create new entrances.