Five men charged following an investigation into the Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath are due to appear in a crown court for the first time later today.

Former West Yorkshire and Merseyside chief constable Sir Norman Bettison, 61, is expected to appear at Preston Crown Court along with fellow retired police officers Donald Denton, 79, and Alan Foster, 70, former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 67, and solicitor Peter Metcalf, 67, who acted for South Yorkshire Police following the 1989 disaster.

Match commander David Duckenfield, 72, also faces 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter but will not be formally charged and appear in court with the other five until an application to lift a stay on prosecution at the High Court has been heard.

