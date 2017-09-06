Grime star Stormzy took aim at Prime Minister Theresa May as he labelled her “a paigon” while collecting a gong at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The rapper was named solo artist of the year at the star-studded ceremony and was presented with his award by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

According to the Urban dictionary, a paigon is “a friend that lies, betrays and isn’t true to you”.

Stormzy with his award during the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern

Stormzy said: “Yeah, it’s just a bliss to be here in a room full of so many legends, I got a selfie with Ronan Keating, are you mad, come on?

Just won the GQ Man of the Year award and the AIM Awards for Most Played Artist & Independent Album Of The Year of Award 🙏🏿❤️ love you all x — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) September 5, 2017

“I’m so happy to be here, blessed in a room full of talent, we got so much black excellence in this room as well Tinie Tempah my brother, Anthony Joshua, Skepta… so incredible to be here with everyone.

“Big up Jeremy Corbyn. I do want to use this to say Theresa May is a paigon and you know what we’re doing right now, yeah, trust me. Yeah, it’s awkward innit when I say that.”

Before presenting Stormzy with his award, Mr Corbyn described the Mercury-nominated rapper as “an artist who single-handedly ushered in a new era in British music”.

He said: “This last year we’ve seen dramatic political events all across the world. Against this backdrop we’ve seen the emergence of an incredible and very powerful artist.

Stormzy performing on The Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival

“He’s one of London’s most inspiring young men, encouraging his listeners to vote, pray and speak openly about mental health and their issues and problems.

“Whether it’s speaking out against racism, supporting the victims of Grenfell, he’s remained absolutely committed to his roots and values throughout.”

The rapper was also announced as the winner of two accolades at the AIM (Association of Independent Music) awards held on the same night.

And the winner of Independent Album of the Year is… @Stormzy1 for 'Gang Signs & Prayer'! #AIMawards pic.twitter.com/Y3VywmRT4U — The AIM Awards 2017 (@AIMAwards) September 5, 2017

He won the PPL award for the most played new independent act and his album Gang Signs & Prayers was named the independent album of the year.