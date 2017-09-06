Thirteen people have been rescued after becoming trapped in the gondola of the Jurassic Skyline tower in Weymouth.
Video footage captured 11 members of the public and two staff members being winched to safety from the Festival Pier attraction – a 53m (174ft) tower, which gives 360-degree views of the coastline – by a Coastguard helicopter.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene just after 4.10pm on Tuesday afternoon after engineers’ efforts to free the stuck gondola failed.
Loading article content
We apologise to all those involved.A full investigation into the cause of the stoppage is underway.Jurassic Skyline will be closed tomorrow.
— Jurassic Skyline (@JurassicSkyline) September 5, 2017
Firefighters ascended the tower to provide support and reassurance to those trapped, the service said in a statement.
It said most rescue options were discounted on the grounds of safety due to the inclement weather, adding: “At approximately 7.30pm, the Coastguard helicopter started to winch those trapped to safety.”
All passengers have been safely returned to ground. Our enormous thanks to @DWFireRescue and Coastguard teams for their assistance.
— Jurassic Skyline (@JurassicSkyline) September 5, 2017
After all passengers were safely returned to the ground, Jurassic Skyline’s operator apologised and said the attraction will be closed on Wednesday.
The Jurassic Skyline account tweeted: “We apologise to all those involved.
“A full investigation into the cause of the stoppage is under way.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.