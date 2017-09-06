Scots TV star Sam Heughan has hit the red carpet in New York for the premiere of the highly-anticipated series three of Outlander.

Along with his co-star Caitriona Balfe, the 37-year-old, from Balmaclellan in Dumfries and Galloway, took part in last night’s event which included a sneak preview of the new series of the popular time-travel drama.

The pair also took part in a live Q&A session after posing for pictures with adoring fans.

READ MORE: Sam Heughan hits back at fan who says actors should ‘stay away from politics’

During the Q&A, Heughan spoke about his love for wearing a kilt on the set. He said: “Scotland for me is the character and it’s something I really enjoyed.

“The progression away from that was hard to swallow, but that’s the story of what happened to this culture.”

He also added: “It’s kind of sad to say goodbye to it, but it’s also exciting to see where these characters go and the costumes have always been a reflection of the characters,” reports Entertainment Weekly.

READ MORE: Scottish independence 'worth the gamble', says Heughan

The show - about a World War II army nurse who is carried back to Scotland in 1743 - is gearing up for its third instalment next week.

The new episode picks up right after Claire (Balfe) travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948.

Now pregnant with Jamie’s (Heughan) child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies).

READ MORE: Sam Heughan set to break into Hollywood with first major film role alongside Mila Kunis

As always, adversity, mystery, and adventure await all the characters on the path to reunion, and the question remains: when they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones all those years ago?

The first episode of Outlander series three will be available to stream in the UK via Amazon Prime Video from Monday, September 11 - less than a day after the show airs in the US.