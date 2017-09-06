A GROUP of pensioners have been left furious by the installation of three giant broadband boxes which they claim is stopping light from coming into their houses.
Donald, 88, and Rosemary Ferguson, 82 and their neighbour Betty McGrath, 83, have been battling with Virgin Media since the grey boxes were installed on their street in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, in January.
Mrs Ferguson, who has lived at the address for the last seven years, said that they were never told that the boxes would be placed directly out their home.
She said: “It completely blocks out any light from coming into the house, and we now have no outlook at all.
“We were never advised they were going to be put here, but apparently, that’s because they don’t need planning permission to put them up.
“We have been fighting this since January and have just hit a brick wall the whole way.”
Local councillor Danny Devlin is demanding the boxes be removed and relocated to a more suitable place.
He said: “The boxes should be removed and Virgin should be made to go through the planning process with the council."
But Virgin said the installation was part of their ongoing expansion in Barrhead.
A spokeswoman said: “Virgin Media is currently expanding its network in the area to bring ultrafast broadband speeds to more homes and businesses.
“We endeavour to minimise disruption and we apologise for any inconvenience to residents.
“In the case of the cabinets in Lowndes Court, the council was notified prior to Virgin Media installing the cabinets and the correct procedures were followed.”
Council chiefs said communication companies including Virgin Media do not require planning permission to install the boxes.
A spokesman said: “Infrastructure providers, including broadband providers, have certain permitted development rights for boxes and installations.
“Planning permission is not required for these boxes, although we would expect them to placed in suitable locations which have minimal impact on residents.”
