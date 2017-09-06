A GROUP of pensioners have been left furious by the installation of three giant broadband boxes which they claim is stopping light from coming into their houses.

Donald, 88, and Rosemary Ferguson, 82 and their neighbour Betty McGrath, 83, have been battling with Virgin Media since the grey boxes were installed on their street in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, in January.

Mrs Ferguson, who has lived at the address for the last seven years, said that they were never told that the boxes would be placed directly out their home.

