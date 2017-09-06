SCOTTISH Tory leader Ruth Davidson has been accused of presiding over a farcical game of musical chairs, after a Tory peer was chosen as Scotland’s new MEP.

Baroness Nosheena Mobarik will take up the post in Brussels amid claims of a “stitch-up” that saw Ms Davidson veto the person who had been expected to get the job.

The MEP’s position became vacant after the previous Tory holder, Dr Ian Duncan, tried and failed to become the MP for Perth and North Perthshire in June’s snap election.

In what was seen as compensation, he was made a peer and a minister in the Scotland Office, with the latter role forcing him to give up his seat in the European Parliament.

Ordinarily, the vacancy would have been filled by the next person on the Tory party list presented to voters in the 2014 Euro election, veteran activist Belinda Don.

Tory HQ in London initially confirmed Ms Don would be certified as the party’s choice.

However last month Ms Davidson, who has a history of bad blood with Ms Don, and the Scottish Tory management board intervened and blocked her by denying her a certificate.

Ms Davidson was understood to want Edinburgh business man Iain McGill to go to Brussels instead, even though he was ranked fifth on the 2014 Tory list by party members.

However, as number three on the list, Baroness Mobarik, who was ennobled in 2014, was offered the job first by Scotland’s returning officer and accepted it.

Ms Don, who worked as an MEP’s assistant for 12 years, opposed Ms Davidson becoming Scottish Tory leader in 2011, and accused her of being undemocratic and autocratic.

She has also threatened legal action in the past against the party.

SNP MEP Alyn Smith said the toing and froing was a stain on Ms Davidson’s leadership.

He said: “This is the culmination in a really sorry episode for democracy – which paints a picture of cronyism and control freakery at the top of Ruth Davidson’s Tory party.

“A summer of self-serving internal Tory squabbling has left Scotland without full representation in Brussels for months.

“And now Ruth Davidson has railroaded through her preferred candidate, making a mockery of the democratic process altogether, hand picking her preferred candidate in what is a deeply questionable move. It’s a complete stitch-up and it stinks of cronyism.

“If you’re a Tory in Scotland today and your face fits then don’t worry about getting anywhere on merit – Ruth Davidson will fix you up with a cushy job in the Lords anyway.

“It’s high time she broke her silence on this farcical display of musical chairs and explained her disdain for democracy to the Scottish people.”

Baroness Mobarik, 59, would have been ineligible to fill the post until earlier this year, as she was a government whip in the Lords.

However she resigned in the spring, and so can be an MEP while keeping her peerage.

She will take an immediate leave of absence from the House of Lords to start in Brussels on Monday, and return to Westminster after Brexit.

She said: “It is a great honour to be able to serve Scotland in this way. I am keen to get straight down to business by taking up a seat in the European Parliament immediately.

“My sole focus will be to represent the people of Scotland in Brussels and to do my bit to ensure our departure from the European Union is handled as smoothly as possible.”