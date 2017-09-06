A town centre could be set to deploy lasers in the fight against menacing seagulls who are destroying buildings and pinching food from people.

A business improvement group has set an ambitious target of ridding one town centre of the undesirable birds next year.

The business improvement district (Bid) group in Elgin, Moray, is currently working out costs on ways that would allow them to stop the birds.

It was claimed that the seagulls had become “bolder” across the region during the summer and are now even brave enough to nick sandwiches off of people.

Targeting lasers towards the birds has been marked as an effective and silent bird-scaring technique by several firms.

Frequent use of the bright light over two weeks dawn or dusk has been found to move on the stubborn pests.

Bid manager Gill Neil said that the lasers would simply disrupt the seagulls and would not cause them any harm.

She added: “It’s becoming an increasing problem for us. The gulls live in a cycle so the babies return to roost where they were born.

“Obviously it causes a lot of mess, damages buildings and they are really quite aggressive.

“At the moment we’re getting quotes from local companies to work out what the best option is.

“We’re exploring removing the nests and eggs and also using lasers, not to target the birds in any way, but the disruption of the light causes them not to want to roost in certain places.

“This is a problem across almost every town centre now and perhaps this is something that should be delt with a government level.”

Last year Moray Council ruled out using drones to oil gull eggs due to financial constraints.

Council leader George Alexander agreed with mooted plans to get rid of the birds and described it as “music to my ears.”

He added: “They are now bold enough to pinch sandwiches from people almost as they are about to swallow them. They never used to be that bold.

“Obviously they are finding it difficult to find food in their own areas.

“There’s a myth that you can’t do anything about them. There is, in fact, lots of things you can do to get rid of them without physically harming them.”

Signs have been posted in town centres and residential estates urging residents not to feed the birds.

The Bid currently funds extra street cleans in Elgin’s town centre, on top of the three-a-week done by the council, to reduce food scraps for birds.

Alistair Kennedy, chairman of Elgin Community Council, backed any method to tackle the blight that was not cruel to the birds.

He said: “If the laser is going to be as effective as what it has been elsewhere then I think it’s a great idea.”