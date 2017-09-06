A MAN is to appear in court charged with duping women into sending him naked pictures of themselves, by pretending to be a female representative of a modelling agency.

John Kilpatrick, 24, is said to have conned a dozen women and four teenage girls into sending him pictures of themselves undressed, by posing online as the model agency scout.

He is said to have threatened one alleged victim with being blacklisted and that she would face a financial claim if she did not comply with his demands under a charge of extortion.

Nine others and three teenage girls are said to have sent him partly clothed pictures of themselves after the same alleged hoax.

Mr Kilpatrick, of Larbert, is also alleged to have threatened to post a number of pictures on the internet unless he received more.

The case against him was continued until next month after his lawyer said he was too unwell to appear at yesterday's hearing at Stirling Sheriff Court.