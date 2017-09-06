KENNY MILLER hopes Rangers can head into the first Old Firm fixture of the campaign with some momentum behind them as they look to kick-on after the international break.

Pedro Caixinha’s side went into the Premiership shutdown on the back of a 2-1 win over Ross County as they recovered from the double disappointments at home to Hibernian and Hearts.

The Gers host Dundee this weekend before back-to-back trips to Firhill on league and cup duty in the build-up to the visit of Celtic later this month.

And striker Miller is eager to put together a sustained run of form after a mixed start to the new top flight campaign.

He said: “Listen, that (the Celtic game) will come. We have got two league games before that and also a quarter final.

“You always have one eye on those games and in Scottish football it is the one fixture that people look for, to see when the first Old Firm of the season is.

“We are no different but we are firmly focused on the job in hand, which is getting some wins before that. It would be great to go into that game off the back of three league wins and reaching the semi-final of the cup.”

Victory over County was crucial for boss Caixinha after Rangers followed up their opening day win at Motherwell by dropping five points at Ibrox.

A meeting with Hamilton will round off September and Miller is relishing an important run of fixtures for the Light Blues.

He said: “Every month is big for us. Four games have past and they have been a mixed bag for us.

“We have to go through months winning every game over the course of the season if we are going to have any success.

“The next game is always the most important game so we are firmly focused on Saturday and getting that first home win under our belt.”

Rangers will be firm favourites to get a third league win on the board when Neil McCann’s side head to Ibrox this weekend.

The Gers were controversially beaten by Hibs before they failed to fire against Hearts and the spotlight was fixed on Caixinha once again.

Now Miller hopes to give the home crowd a reason to celebrate this weekend and get a first home Premiership win of the season on the board.

He said: “Keep eleven men on the park in the first one (against Hibernian). The sending off definitely changed the game.

“The second one, we were more than comfortable and dominant through the course of the 90 minutes. Really on the balance of play we should have won the game.

“Results will always define performances at this football club but I said a couple of weeks back that we can't get too bogged down in the results.

“The sending off changed the game, we started that game as well as we have started any game. It's about putting that together and being a bit more ruthless when we have opportunities to kill teams off.

“We could have killed Hibs off in the first 25 minutes and against Hearts we were in control and should have won it, but we never. It is important that we put that right and get a result on Saturday.”