This Programme for Government has been heralded as the greenest ever, and when it comes to tackling our air pollution public health crisis - responsible for over 2,500 early deaths each year - there is plenty to smile about.

The Scottish Government built upon its promise to have one Low Emission Zone (LEZ) by 2018, and committed to work with local authorities to introduce LEZs in our four biggest cities by 2020 and, where necessary, in all other Pollution Zones by 2023. An LEZ is an area where access by highly polluting vehicles is restricted or financially penalised with the aim of improving the air quality. They are a major piece of the puzzle in tackling toxic air.

In draft plans for LEZs, the Government announced an Air Quality Fund to support local councils with Pollution Zones, and pledged the introduction of an Engine Retrofitting Centre. However, it stopped short of a firm commitment to help to jointly fund LEZ infrastructure with councils. The Scottish Government needs to commit to funding the Zones, because ultimately, it and not local councils, are legally responsible for safeguarding our right to clean air.

