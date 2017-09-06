Longer GP appointments for patients living in deprived areas is one of several ideas to be looked at by a new health advisory board set up by the Scottish Conservatives.

The party said studies have shown the move could help reduce health inequalities.

The Scottish Government has pledged to invest an extra £250 million in direct support of general practice each year by 2021.

Longer appointments could be funded using some of the cash, the Tories said.

The Royal College of GPs has said more time with a GP is “invaluable for improving the quality of care all patients can receive”, noting that those living in areas of health inequality “need their GP more often than most”.