ARGOS have begun dropping their traditional glossy catalogues in Scotland in reaction to the growing number of shoppers buying online.

The retail giant admits it is trialling the removal of the glossy take-home catalogues at a "small number of stores" while consumers complained about their disappearance at two Inverness stores, in Dumfries and in Cupar, Fife.

It has created a stir with complaints lodges with Argos which said the trial was aimed at "testing demand".

Diane Crawford said when she was told the Cupar Argos was a "catalogue free store" that all others would follow suit.

She says she was advised she could to go the Kirkcaldy shop, nearly 20 miles away.



"Feeling disappointed that Argos are doing away with their catalogues as I like to browse through it before buying, especially when purchasing big items like my fully assembled furniture," she said.

"It's a shame for elderly people too who don't have access to online shopping and enjoy browsing through a catalogue for ideas like for Christmas, birthdays etc.

"Sad times that everything is going online no wonder shops and towns are closing down."

After Argos told her that she could still shop using the laminated catalogues in store or online, using the Argos website or app, she added: "Who has the time to browse in-store a whole catalogue?. I know elderly people who don't have a pc to shop online or use apps.

"And that's not what we were told in Cupar today it was all stores that were going catalogue free. So Argos are only thinking of themselves cutting back on the cost of books and not your customers needs."

Sheena Hendry said it was "a shocker" that there were no catalogues to pick up from an Argos in Inverness.

In a message to Argos, she said she was disappointed that there appeared to be plans to phase them out.

She said: "Do you even realise how many hours of peace and quiet that catalogue gives to parents of young children who sit flicking through the toy section?"

She added: "Hope they realised that it's a mistake to get rid of them.

A spokeswoman for Argos said: "As increasing numbers of customers choose to shop with us online, for a limited period we are testing demand for the take-home catalogues in a small number of stores.

"Catalogues continue to be available in the vast majority of our stores for customers who want them."