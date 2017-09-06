Scotland's chief prosecutor has dismissed claims the country has a "soft touch" justice system.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe said such rhetoric - repeated again as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon outlined new reforms to cut the number of Scots behind bars - was a "mischaracterisation".

His remarks echo growing frustration among justice experts that a nation with one of Europe's highest incarceration rates is described as soft on crime.

Mr Wolffe stressed that prosecutors and courts looked for decisions which were "appropriate and proportionate" before adding "That is not the same thing as soft touch."

The Lord Advocate was speaking after delivering an annual lecture to APEX Scotland, a charity set up to help one-time offenders stay out of trouble.

He did so as the Scottish Government unveiled plans to introduce a presumption against prison sentences of under a year, up from the current three months.

SNP ministers, backed by most of the justice sector, argue non-custodial services and support from bodies like APEX will help to reduce re-offending and crime.

Ms Sturgeon said: "For some people, a period in prison - sometimes a lengthy period - is the only appropriate sentence.

"However, we also know that community sentences, where appropriate, are much more effective in reducing re-offending."

Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr, a former solicitor, cited 2015-16 figures showing that 99 out of 325 people jailed for sex offences were sentenced to less than a year.

Writing in the Daily Mail, which described the proposed SNP changes as a "Charter for Violent Criminals," Mr Kerr said: "A quarter of sex offenders sent to prison last year would be, to all intents and purposes, let off the hook.

"The SNP does not like it when people accuse it of presiding over a soft-touch justice system but that is exactly what is happening."

In fact, average jail time given to sex offenders rose in the year Mr Kerr cited. The average sentence for rapists was seven years.

The 2015-16 figures showed that the proportion of convictions leading to a custodial sentence had fallen from 14 per cent to 13 per cent since 2007-2008.

Community services, however, jumped from from 12 per cent to 19 per cent as courts sought alternatives to both jail and fines.

The figures also showed the number of people given very short sentences falling while those receiving between a year and two years leapt from 992 in 2007-2008 to 1,481 in 2015-16.

Conservatives have also called various alternatives to prosecution, such as fiscal fines or police warnings as a symptom of "soft touch Scotland".

Mr Wolffe defended such direct measures, a Tory-era 1995 innovation, as facing "the accused up with consequences of offending more swiftly than court proceedings."

Ever since Conservative reforms in the early 1980s, Scottish fiscals have also been able to decide that it is not in the public interest to prosecute some offenders and instead divert them to social work programmes, usually helping with underlying problems like drug or alcohol abuse.

The number of diversions almost doubled between 2007-8 to 2014-15 with nearly half of them provided to under-21s. Previous studies have suggested a post-code lottery on such schemes.

Mr Wolff, in his lecture, suggested that still may still be the case.

He said: "The ability of prosecutors to use diversion consistently is constrained by the diversity of provision in different parts of the country."

The Lord Advocate welcomed the new community justice regime as a way of "enhancing" diversion schemes across the country.

Alan Staff, chief executive of APEX Scotland, meanwhile warned of a public "disconnect" between the need to punish and the need to think how to stop re-offending.

He said: "We need to provoke a a discourse that sees keeping people out of criminal justice as being a success rather than getting people in."