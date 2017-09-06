Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has heralded a new “frigate factory” on the Clyde more than two years after its construction was cancelled.

The Conservative minister made the claim - described as a “howler” by the SNP - as he outlined plans to open up warship-building to what unions called “dog-eat-dog” UK-wide competition.

Opposition politicians and workers said they felt the Clyde had been sold down the river after Glasgow was effectively dropped as the UK’s single centre of excellence for complex military vessels.

During the independence referendum Tory leaders were widely understood to have promised Clyde yards 13 new frigates.

BAE Systems even demolished sheds at its old Scotstoun yard to make away for an expected factory to make those ships.

Sir Michael’s Government, however, slashed its order of complex Type 26s from 13 to eight and BAE Systems decided to build the vessels across two yards, Govan and Scotstoun, rather than at one.

Mr Fallon yesterday announced that yards across the UK would be able to bid for another five further frigates, the far cheaper and less complex Type 31.

When doing so on Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, he described facilities at the two yards as a “frigate factory”.

SNP MP Chris Stephens, whose Glasgow South-West constituency includes the Govan yard, seized on the slip-up.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Stephens said: “As the hunt goes on for the mystical frigate factory, which the Secretary of State cancelled in June 2015, may I ask him what shipyard reconstruction investment he is going to make on the Clyde?”

Sir Michael, formally announcing the new National Shipbuilding Strategy at Westminster, responded that Mr Stephens was “doing his best to turn sunshine into a grievance”.

He added: “Govan will build eight enormous frigates over 20 years. That is a frigate factory by any definition.”

BAE Systems is investing around £100m in upgrades at Govan and Scotstoun, but will be making £1bn frigates partly outdoors rather than in a state of the art factory that experts claimed would cost just £200m.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, joined a chorus of protests. She said: “Certainly for the Clyde it is only a couple of years ago that workers were being promised a frigate factory on the Clyde - there’s no mention of that today.

“I think workers on the Clyde today have every right to feel let down and betrayed.”

The plans form part of a new national shipbuilding strategy which accepts the recommendations of an independent report into the industry by Sir John Parker, the chairman of mining giant Anglo American.

In November, Sir John said the Navy fleet was being depleted by a “vicious cycle” of old ships retained beyond their sell-by date, and found that the procurement of naval ships took too long from concept to delivery compared with other industries.

Sir Michael said: “This new approach will lead to more cutting-edge ships for the growing Royal Navy that will be designed to maximise exports and be attractive to navies around the world.”

Both workers and managers at BAE Systems have expressed private scepticism about the ability of other yards, with limited experience, and even less infrastructure, to make complex warships on their own.

Industry insiders are more he optimistic that UK yards could share the construction of large support vessels, Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships, or RFAs for Britain’s two new carriers. These ships could go to foreign yards. Mr Stephens pressed Mr Fallon on the issue in the Commons.

The Defence Secretary said he would encourage British manufacturers to bid to make them.

Gary Cook of the GMB union suggested a shared order with the frigates and RFAs - something Mr Fallon has rejected.

Mr Cook said: “Without the RFAs, UK shipbuilding will be a ‘dog eat dog’ environment with yards across the country competing for the Type-31 work, creating a big problem for Scottish shipbuilding.

“Although the future of the Upper Clyde is secure until the 2030s through the Type-26 programme, the promised ‘frigate factory’, vital to the UK’s ability to compete in the global market, has been shelved.”

Experts have previously told the House of Commons that competition could increase costs. France, Italy and other countries have invested in a single high-tech warship yards.