RUTH Davidson has said her real fear about Brexit is that Britain will take a short-term economic hit, which “we don’t bounce back from”.

In an interview with the News Statesman magazine, the Scottish Conservative leader, who backed Remain, suggested UK Government ministers had failed to prepare voters for the uncertainty that negotiations over quitting the European Union would unleash.

Asked what her greatest concern was about Brexit, she replied: "My real fear is that if there's a short-term economic hit, we don't bounce back from it."

Her remarks came as MPs prepared to debate one of the most important pieces of legislation before the Commons for a generation with the EU Withdrawal Bill, which transposes hundreds of pieces of EU law into British law.

Theresa May, who will be on the Government front bench on Thursday, said ahead of the debate: “The Repeal Bill helps deliver the outcome the British people voted for by ending the role of the EU in UK law but it’s also the single most important step we can take to prevent a cliff-edge for people and businesses, because it provides legal certainty.”

The Prime Minister insisted the Government had made time for proper parliamentary scrutiny but reminded MPs their contributions “should fit with our shared aim: to help get the best Brexit for Britain”.

As the Government faced opposition from Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats, all of whom believe the way the bill is drafted represents a “power-grab,” denying MPs proper scrutiny, David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, called on colleagues to “work with us to prepare for Brexit”.

He said: “I hope everyone in this House recognises this bill’s essential nature – it is the foundation upon which we will legislate for years to come – and I look forward to working with the whole House to deliver the bill.”

While Tory Remainers are not expected to rebel against the legislation in Monday’s vote, Mrs May, who has a majority of just 13, can expect a fraught time in the months ahead as hundreds of amendments are due to be put down across a series of Brexit bills.

Meanwhile, Downing Street faced embarrassment after approaching some of Britain's biggest companies asking them to give public support for the Government's approach to Brexit, only to find some refused.

One executive said: "There is no way we could sign this given the current state of chaos surrounding the talks."