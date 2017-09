DOWNING Street has suffered embarrassment after it approached some of Britain's biggest companies asking them to give public support for the Government's approach to Brexit but some refused.

Executives have been asked to sign a joint letter declaring they wished to "make a success of Brexit" and welcomed the Conservative Government's commitment to negotiating a transition period to avoid a cliff-edge withdrawal from the EU.

However, the approach was not welcomed by some of those who were approached. One executive said: “There is no way we could sign this given the current state of chaos surrounding the talks."

