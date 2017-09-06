DOWNING Street has suffered embarrassment after it approached some of Britain's biggest companies asking them to give public support for the Government's approach to Brexit but some refused.

Executives have been asked to sign a joint letter declaring they wished to "make a success of Brexit" and welcomed the Conservative Government's commitment to negotiating a transition period to avoid a cliff-edge withdrawal from the EU.

However, the approach was not welcomed by some of those who were approached. One executive said: “There is no way we could sign this given the current state of chaos surrounding the talks."

It is understood the letter, obtained by Sky News, was drafted by No 10 and was due to be made public as Theresa May seeks to build a consensus around the withdrawal legislation going through Parliament.

No date is yet thought to have been fixed for its publication.

The leaked text says that signatories will include "leaders of some of the UK's most dynamic businesses operating in sectors as diverse as technology, financial services and advanced manufacturing", including supporters of both the Leave and Remain sides in last year's referendum.

"Fifteen months later, we all share an understanding that Brexit is happening, a commitment to ensure that we make a success of the outcome for the whole country, and a confidence that a global Britain has the potential to become one of the most productive economies of the 21st century," the text read.

"This month the Government's Repeal Bill will initiate a programme of legislation that will make Britain ready for life outside the EU.

"We believe this is a good time for employers to work with Government and Parliament to make a success of Brexit and secure a bright future for our country."

The letter states that signatories welcome the Government's commitment to negotiating a transitional period after the formal date of Brexit in 2019 to give firms time to adapt to the changing relationship with the EU.

Downing Street said it did not comment on leaked letters but stressed how there had been a "lot of engagement between No 10 and business", including a meeting Mrs May hosted in the Cabinet room.

Labour’s Ben Bradshaw, a leading supporter of the Open Britain campaign, said: "It's little wonder the Government's letter-writing campaign has leaked when the voices of British business are so opposed to their hard Brexit plan.”