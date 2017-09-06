Size clearly matters for the latest round of Guinness World Record holders, with a woman with the longest eyelashes and a cat with the longest tail claiming two of the top spots.

Observers could be forgiven for mistaking You Jianxia’s eyelashes for whiskers, with her longest running to a cheek-tickling 12.4cm (4.88in).

Ms You, from Jiangsu, China, first noticed the lashes on her left eyelid growing during an 18-month nature retreat in 2013. She puts the length down to her life at one with nature.

Her growing powers are rivalled by nail artist Ayanna Williams, whose talons stretch to a total of 576.4cm (18ft 10.9in).

To take care of the nails, the 60-year-old, from Houston, Texas, uses a nail brush and anti-bacterial soap daily, and regularly applies nail hardener and a layer of acrylic which can take up to a week to paint.

She says she can perform most everyday tasks with little difficulty, except for pulling up her trousers, and she also steers clear of the washing up.

Andre Ortolf has record for Most jelly eaten blindfolded in one minute.

In the animal kingdom, Cygnus the cat has the lion’s share when it comes to his magnificent tail.

From Ferndale, Michigan, the Silver Maine Coon’s furry appendage stretches to 44.66cm (17.58in), catapulting him into the record books.

Part of a record-breaking family, his brother, Arcturus Aldebaran is the world’s tallest living domestic cat, measuring 48.4cm (19.05in).

John and Geof Bitmead, from Ambrosden, Oxfordshire, are the proud owners of the world’s largest “cosy coupe” children’s car, dubbed the Toytown Coupe.

The Bitmeads, of Attitude Autos, developed the roadworthy 2.7-metre (8ft 10.2in) vehicle after chatting with an associate about a smaller version he built for his son.

Other unusual achievements include eating the most Marmite in a minute, removing the most Jenga blocks by whip in 30 seconds, and the largest ball of stickers. Caber tossing It’s an athletic activity unique to Scotland, so it should come as no surprise the record for the most cabers tossed at the same time belongs to Caledonia.

On Sunday, July 14, 2014, more than 160 throwers from 14 countries took part in a successful attempt at Bught Park, Inverness for the most people tossing cabers simultaneously world record.

Ekaterina Lisina sets the record for the Longest Legs and being Tallest Model.

A total of 66 cabers were successfully thrown during the attempt, which was organised by the Highland Council during the Masters World Championships.

Staged as part of the Homecoming Scotland 2014 celebrations, the event was one of the major highlights of the two-month long Highland Homecoming Festival.

Susan Boyle Her phenomenal rise from talent show contestant to global celebrity has been well documented, but few people realise how successful Susan Boyle actually is.

The singer, from Bathgate, West Lothian, has three individual music-related entries in the Guinness World Records book.

Her debut album I Dreamed A Dream was the fastest-selling album by a UK female and also had the most successful first week’s sales of a UK debut album. She is also the oldest person to reach number one with a debut album. The singer was 48 when her album went to the top spot. It broke the record set by then 35-year-old Jane McDonald in 1998.

Fastest marathons Running a marathon is no joke, but there are those who try and lighten the mood by completing the punishing 26-mile course in fancy dress. Among them is Scott Boyd, of Edinburgh, who ran the London marathon in Highland dress last year.

His time of 3 hours 21 minutes takes the record for the fastest marathon by someone wearing a kilt. Mr Boyd took part in the marathon to support the British Heart Foundation.

Most piercings Elaine Davidson, 50, who now works as a nurse in Edinburgh, received the award for most piercings in 2006 with 462 piercings and 192 in her face alone. It’s now reported she has more then 9,000 piercings, most of them below the bikini line.

Youngest snooker world champion Stephen Hendry became the youngest World Professional champion, at just 21 years and 106 days old on April 29, 1990.

He went on to win another seven and was made an MBE in 1994.

They can all be browsed in the 2018 Guinness World Records book, released on Thursday.