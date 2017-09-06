POLICE warned locals to stay indoors over ‘noxious gases’ fears following as a major blaze tore through a warehouse in Fife.
At least 25 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control at Hillend Industrial Estate in Dalgety Bay after it broke out at 6:37pm on Wednesday evening.
Six crews and two aerial appliances were being used to tackle the fire.
The unit, in the Hillend Industrial Park, is currently unused and there were no reports of any injuries.
Traffic diversions were put in place surrounding Hillend Insutrial Estate and members of the public were asked by police to avoid the local area.
About time they knocked this down. Last incident a FF was injured @fire_scot @Chief_SFRS @DunfermlineFS #dalgetybay #firefightersafety pic.twitter.com/Xr1c7BoXUT— Andy Hunter (@AndyHunter84) September 6, 2017
"Due to noxious gases emitted by the fire, those living to the east of the Hillend Industrial Estate are being asked to stay indoors with their windows and doors shut," said a Police Scotland spokesman.
Streets affected include Moubury Road, Seton Place, Inchmickery Road, Pentland Rise and Skua Drive.
Industrial unit on fire in Dalgety Bay #dalgetybay #fife pic.twitter.com/AsPldb3rcm— Craig S Donald (@craigsdon) September 6, 2017
Inspector Mark Logue of Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those living in the immediate area.
“I would ask those living in the Ridge Way area of Dalgety Bay to follow police instruction and stay inside with their doors and window shut. "
