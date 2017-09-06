CONSTRUCTION giant Sir Robert McAlpine has insisted that it is committed to ensuring the blacklisting of workers is “firmly in the past”.

The company’s new Chief Executive, Paul Hamer, said McAlpine “complies fully with all legislation to prevent blacklisting and is committed to fair and transparent recruitment”.

He added: “Backlisting has no place now nor in the future at Sir Robert McAlpine.”

His remarks came after MPs called for the company to be stripped of its £29 million contract to refurbish Big Ben.

During a Westminster debate, the SNP's Chris Stephens, who represents Glasgow South West, denounced the decision to award the contract to McAlpine as a scandal and he, and others, called for it to be withdrawn given the company’s “disgraceful role in blacklisting”.

Last year, a number of leading construction companies, including McAlpine, made an out-of-court settlement over blacklisting claims. Some £50 million was paid in compensation to more than 700 workers with union legal costs estimated at £25m.