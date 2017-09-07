A TEMPORARY council employee was paid £115,000 for six months’ work, it has emerged.
The interim head of digital transformation at Highland Council was paid almost £40,000 more to fill the role for six months than the £77,000 annual salary offered when the contract was permanent.
Highland Council has defended the salary, claiming the temporary worker may have saved the authority up to £900,000 as well as “reputational damage".
Alister Mackinnon, chairman of corporate resources, said the post was advertised as a temporary position in November last year as a review of senior managers was imminent.
He said: “It was agreed not to recruit due to the pending review of the senior management structure and the need to hold vacant posts for potential redeployment opportunities.
“The council was able to recruit a highly experienced interim manager who has provided excellent leadership ... Their responsibilities have also included the leadership of customer and digital services and the development of a digital ambition for the Council.
“Most importantly the Council has, as a result of securing the services of this Interim Manager, successfully managed a number of strategic risks which would have resulted in both reputational damage and significant unbudgeted costs to the Council, these costs could have risen to as much as £900,000.
“In this context the investment in this post has been justified and the budget of £100,000 for the post of Head of Digital Transformation has been used to meet costs, along with some additional investment from the service budget.”
He added that permanent arrangements for the post will follow decisions on the council’s senior management structure to be made at a meeting today.
